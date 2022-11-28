Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 80,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $3,930,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LSAK stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

