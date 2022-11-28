Insider Buying: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Acquires A$21,500.00 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) insider Christine Bartlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,500.00 ($14,238.41).
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
