Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Buys 546,900 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,780,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,113,288.31.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.
- On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.
- On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of WILD stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.46 million and a PE ratio of 26.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
See Also
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.