Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Buys 546,900 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,780,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,113,288.31.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WildBrain alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WILD stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.46 million and a PE ratio of 26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WildBrain Company Profile

WILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.