Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 19,621,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,061,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

