Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 59,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.65. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Get Anterix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Anterix by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anterix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.