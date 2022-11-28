Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 571 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.03. The company had a trading volume of 649,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,913. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

