Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $80,293.80 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $99.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

