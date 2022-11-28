Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 47,738 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 47,738 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $3,284,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 288,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.