Insider Selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Sells 66,659 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. 921,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

