Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 32,831 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 1,263,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

