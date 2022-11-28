Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $91,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,268,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
XPEL Stock Performance
XPEL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.88. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
