Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $52,691.94 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $52,691.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intapp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

