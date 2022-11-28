Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $75,696.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,052. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
