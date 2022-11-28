Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $75,696.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,052. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Intapp by 103.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intapp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

