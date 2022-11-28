Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 352,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

