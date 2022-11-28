Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. 242,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

