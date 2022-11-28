Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 490.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.