Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 490.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $26.29.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
