Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 230,012 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.71. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.