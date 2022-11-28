Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,424.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 69,564 shares during the period.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 224,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,459. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

