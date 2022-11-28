iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.34), with a volume of 451683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.60 ($1.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

iomart Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £124.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,457.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.29.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Recommended Stories

