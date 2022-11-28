Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Acquires $61,800.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. 3,354,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $20.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
