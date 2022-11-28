Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00.

ShockWave Medical stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.27. 336,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37,300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

