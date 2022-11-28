Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

