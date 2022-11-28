iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 262.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,184. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

