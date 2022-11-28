iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 410,058 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $48.71.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,549 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

