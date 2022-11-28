iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.03. 32,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,917. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.