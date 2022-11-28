iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,139 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 245,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.79. 3,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,873. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.