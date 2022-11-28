iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

