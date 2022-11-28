iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWD traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

