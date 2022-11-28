iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.22% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $6,216,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.24. 65,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

