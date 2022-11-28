iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.