J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.33

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.33 and last traded at $152.27, with a volume of 15640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

