J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 295.0% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSAIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.76) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.64. 25,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

