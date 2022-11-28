JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.13% of JD.com worth $977,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 41.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,267,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.