Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Jet2 Stock Up 9.7 %
Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,007 ($11.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($16.96). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 909.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Featured Stories
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.