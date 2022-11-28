Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,007 ($11.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($16.96). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 909.92.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($10.68), for a total transaction of £4,515,000 ($5,338,772.61).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

