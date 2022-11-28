John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $100.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

JBT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

JBT traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $166.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

