John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $100.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.
JBT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
John Bean Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
JBT traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $166.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.