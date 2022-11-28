Joseph Patrick Daly Buys 4,052 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,052 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 384 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,000 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AATC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. 29,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.76. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Further Reading

