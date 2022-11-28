Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,823.16

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and approximately $32,823.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5603978 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,893.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

