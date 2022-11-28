Kava One Day Volume Reaches $7.37 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $285.09 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00076111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 334,441,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,436,851 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

