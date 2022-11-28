Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
KAIKY remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
