Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KAIKY remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

