Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($2.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.
