Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($2.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

