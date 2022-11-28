Kize Capital LP Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Kize Capital LP grew its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. World Acceptance accounts for approximately 9.5% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kize Capital LP owned 3.28% of World Acceptance worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 53.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 65.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $433.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.34. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $65.92 and a 1-year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

