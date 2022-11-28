Komodo Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $2.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00243766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00058933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,910,664 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.