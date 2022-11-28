Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.25

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 45732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
