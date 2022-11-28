Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($195.88) to €175.00 ($180.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($175.26) to €162.00 ($167.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($169.07) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.