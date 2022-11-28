K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €21.50 ($21.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.07 and a 200-day moving average of €22.51.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

