K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.00 ($23.47) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.