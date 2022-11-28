Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 47,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

