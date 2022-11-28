Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Price Performance
Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 47,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.
About Kyocera
