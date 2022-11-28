Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leatt Stock Performance

Shares of LEAT stock remained flat at $19.40 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.66. Leatt has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

