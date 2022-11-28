LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

