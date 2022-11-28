Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 224.6% in November

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 224.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.41) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,822. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

